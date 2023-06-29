City funds program aimed at reducing crime and violence

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass commended the Los Angeles City Council for its approval on June 27 of her increased funding request for the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety’s Gang Reduction and Youth Development Program.

“Communities are safer when resources are dedicated to breaking the cycle of crime and violence. I thank the City Council for sharing my commitment to community safety by fully funding the Gang Reduction and Youth Development Program,” Bass said. “For the first time, community intervention workers contracted with GRYD will be paid livable wages that reflect the valuable, lifesaving services they provide to our communities. It was a priority for me to increase the city’s investment in our community-based partners who are on the frontlines of keeping neighborhoods and communities safe. My Office of Community Safety is already engaged with our communities to make sure that families know how to get involved with activities and programming this summer.”

“Services-led approaches to public safety like GRYD are proven to decrease crime and uplift entire communities,” said Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez, 13th District. “This landmark initiative shows that our city recognizes the value of investing in young people and communities that have been ignored and marginalized for far too long.”

The 2023-24 GRYD Program budget is $41 million . The funds will be used for more livable wages for GRYD staff, including community intervention workers and case managers, who provide vital violence intervention and prevention services across the city. They will also be used for juvenile diversion and re-entry programs to reduce the number of youth entering the juvenile justice system. Forty-four Summer Night Light sites will be utilized to reduce crime and violence during the summer by connecting youth with jobs and increasing youth and family programming in public spaces.

The program also include a Gun Buy Back program that incentivizes residents to surrender firearms.

“Reducing retaliatory street violence is an important tenet of a comprehensive public safety strategy. I look forward to collaborating with Mayor Bass to ensure the added investment in GRYD supports and professionalizes the critical intervention work that delivers safer neighborhoods for Angelenos and expands on the work of the Youth Development Department so we can better lead the prevention efforts that end cycles of violence,” said Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, 7th District.