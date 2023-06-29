Cinelounge Sunse

Cinelounge Sunset is holding a special engagement of “Warhorse One” and “The Caterpillar” from Friday, June 30, through Thursday, July 6. “Warhorse One” is an action-war film written and directed by William Kaufman and Johnny Strong. While conducting a rescue mission to evacuate a group of missionaries during the 2021 U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, a SEAL team helicopter is shot down by a group of insurgents. One of the SEAL team operators (Strong) miraculously survives the crash and must guide a child to safety. “The Caterpillar,” written and directed by Camilla Meoli, follows a beautiful young woman who enters a mysterious cinema and sees more than she bargained for. Showtimes vary, see schedule. 6464 Sunset Blvd. (323)924-1644, cineloungefilm.com.