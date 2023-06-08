Cedars-Sinai seeks blood donations for busy summer season

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Original Farmers Market are partnering for World Blood Donor Day with a blood drive on June 14-15 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The Cedars-Sinai bloodmobile will be parked next to the historic gas station on the north side of the Farmers Market.

While blood donations are slowly rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, summer, historically brings shortages in blood products throughout Los Angeles and across the United States, said Armando Romero, associate director of transfusion medicine at Cedars-Sinai. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

At Cedars-Sinai alone, more than 50,000 units of blood are needed each year to treat patients who experience physical trauma, need complex surgery or are undergoing treatments for cancer.

“Blood products have short shelf lives,” Romero said. “Red blood cells, for example, can only be stored for six weeks, and platelets have a shelf life of just five days, so donations are continually needed in order to serve the ongoing needs of a Level I trauma center like Cedars-Sinai.”

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. All donors will receive free parking for the day. Walk up donors are welcome. For information and to schedule an appointment, call (310)423-4170, or visit donatebloodcedars.org.