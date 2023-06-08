Cedars-Sinai seeks blood donations for busy summer season

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Original Farmers Market are partnering for World Blood Donor Day with a blood drive on June 14- 15 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The Cedars-Sinai bloodmobile will be parked next to the historic gas sta- tion on the north side of the Farmers Market.

While blood donations are slowly rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, summer, historically brings shortages in blood products throughout Los Angeles and across the United States, said Armando Romero, associate director of trans- fusion medicine at Cedars-Sinai. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.