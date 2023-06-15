MOCA x Insomniac and Secret Project present Party/After-Party Session on Saturday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. Carl Craig brings the energy of the club into the museum with Party/After-Party Sessions, featuring live sets from globally acclaimed DJs. Presented in conjunction with his exhibition “Carl Craig: Party/After-Party,” the concert celebrates the legacy of techno and spotlights the artists who have pioneered the genre. Tickets are $15. 152 N. Central Ave. moca.org/exhibition/carl-craig-party-after-party.