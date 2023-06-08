Bowl salutes Quincy Jones on his 90th birthday

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association will celebrate “Quincy Jones’ 90th Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration” on Friday and Saturday, July 28- 29 at 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl.

The stellar lineup of performers confirmed to appear includes George Benson, Jennifer Hudson, John Mayer, Angélique Kidjo, Patti Austin, Ibrahim Maalouf, Sheléa and Siedah Garrett with additional special guests to be announced. Jules Buckley will conduct the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

“It’s an honor to be able to celebrate my 90th year on this planet with all-a-y’awl at the Hollywood Bowl, with some of my most treasured friends, musicians and songs,” Jones said.

With hits like “P.Y.T.,” “Thriller,” “Give Me the Night” and “Fly Me to the Moon” performed by an all-star lineup, Jones’ illustrious body of music will be on full display for this incomparable birthday celebration on two unforgettable evenings. It’s a chance to take in some of the best-selling songs of all time, from the bestselling producer of all time.

Over seven decades, Quincy Jones’ career has encompassed the roles of composer, record producer, artist, film producer, arranger, conductor, instrumentalist, TV producer, record company executive, television station owner, magazine founder, multimedia entrepreneur and humanitarian. As producer and conductor of the historic “We Are the World” recording (best-selling single of all time) and Michael Jackson’s RIAA multi-Platinum certified solo albums “Off the Wall,” “Bad” and “Thriller” (the best-selling album of all time, with over 100 million copies sold worldwide), Jones stands as one of the most successful and admired creative artists/executives in the history of the entertainment world. A Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical for the Broadway production of “The Color Purple” completed the rare EGOT set for Jones, an exclusive club of artists who have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. He will next serve as producer, along with Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, of the forthcoming feature film of the critically acclaimed musical.

Tickets for “Quincy Jones’ 90th-Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration” are available at hollywoodbowl.com, by phone at (323)850-2000 or at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office. The Hollywood Bowl is located at 2301 N. Highland Ave.