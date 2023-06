Parenting author Jenna Hermans will sign and discuss her book “Chaos to Calm” on Wednesday, July 5, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Barnes & Noble at The Grove. Enjoy an evening of sipping rosé, mingling with other parents and learning how to take life from “Chaos to Calm.” Author Shira Gill will host the event. Tickets are $27.32 and include the book. 189 The Grove Drive Suite K 30. stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062157370-0.