Beverly Hills official honored for 25 years of city service

The Beverly Hills City Council on June 27 wished a happy retirement to assistant community development director David Yelton, who retired after 25 years as a city employee.

Yelton started as a building inspector in 1998 and rose through the ranks, winning the Fred Cunningham Award in 2022, the most prestigious award the city has.

“It’s been a remarkable 25 years. Virtually everybody I know who’s ever had an issue in this city has called David, and David has somehow miraculously made it better,” Mayor Julian Gold said. “Just easily, pleasantly, no fuss. You’re the guy to go to, everybody knows it. And we’re going to miss you dearly.”