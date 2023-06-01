June 1, 2023

Beverly Hills Chamber

Join the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce for its June Get to Know Your Chamber event on Tuesday, June 6, from 9-10 a.m. Learn about the benefits and opportunities available to chamber members and programs to help them thrive. Guests are encouraged to stay, mingle, meet chamber members and ask questions. Registration is required. 9400 S. Santa Monica Blvd. members.beverlyhillschamber.com.





Previous Post
Stories from Ukraine
Next Post
Hunnypot Live




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize