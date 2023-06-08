Beastly Ball generates $1.6 million for zoo programs

The Beastly Ball raised more than $1.6 million on June 3 for wildlife conservation initiatives, veterinary care and education pro- grams at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The annual fundraiser held after hours on the zoo’s grounds included food and beverages by L.A. restaurants and wine and spirits purveyors, animal feedings and keeper talks, music and entertainment, and a tribute to the late City Councilman Tom LaBonge. Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association trustee Diann H. Kim was also honored at the Beastly Ball.

Actor, comedian, and host Joel McHale hosted the event. A special part of the fundraiser benefited the Los Angeles Zoo’s Zoo Pals pro- gram, which provides under- resourced schools and groups with free admission and transportation to the zoo. The program is being renamed as Betty White’s Zoo Pals in honor of the late actress and longtime GLAZA trustee. White’s estate contributed matching funds to the portion benefiting the Zoo Pals program.

LaBonge was honored posthumously with the Betty White Conservation Hero Award for his unwavering support of the L.A. Zoo and surrounding Griffith Park. Kim was recognized for dedicating the last 12 years to helping shape