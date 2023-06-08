Beastly Ball generates $1.6 million for zoo programs

-
The Beastly Ball raised more than $1.6 million on June 3 for wildlife conservation initiatives, veterinary care and education pro- grams at the Los Angeles Zoo.
The annual fundraiser held after hours on the zoo’s grounds included food and beverages by L.A. restaurants and wine and spirits purveyors, animal feedings and keeper talks, music and entertainment, and a tribute to the late City Councilman Tom LaBonge. Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association trustee Diann H. Kim was also honored at the Beastly Ball.
Actor, comedian, and host Joel McHale hosted the event. A special part of the fundraiser benefited the Los Angeles Zoo’s Zoo Pals pro- gram, which provides under- resourced schools and groups with free admission and transportation to the zoo. The program is being renamed as Betty White’s Zoo Pals in honor of the late actress and longtime GLAZA trustee. White’s estate contributed matching funds to the portion benefiting the Zoo Pals program.
LaBonge was honored posthumously with the Betty White Conservation Hero Award for his unwavering support of the L.A. Zoo and surrounding Griffith Park. Kim was recognized for dedicating the last 12 years to helping shape
the future of GLAZA and the zoo. “Los Angeles knows how to throw a good party, but there is no better place to spend an evening than at the Los Angeles Zoo for our annual Beastly Ball,” GLAZA president Tom Jacobson said. “We are grateful for all our friends, from corporate sponsors and city officials to guests who gave so generously during our fund-a-need paddle raise. This historic night of fundraising was the second highest grossing event in our 50-plus year of hosting this gala.”
Guests at the Beastly Ball included actors Charlie Sheen, Charley Koontz and Kola Bokinni; musician Sammy Hagar; former L.A. Dodger Adrián González; actresses and zoo ambassadors Pauley Perrette and Carolyn Hennesy; and Beastly Ball red carpet host, YouTube sensation GloZell Green. Participating L.A. restaurants and caterers included Little Sister, The Federal Bar, Chef Dora Presents, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Momed and the L.A. Zoo’s Taste of the Wild Catering. Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Company, Lalo Tequila and OLGA Vodka provided libations. Dessert and coffee were served by McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Milk Jar Cookies, John Kelly Chocolates, Krispy Kreme and Don Francisco’s Coffee.
“This year’s Beastly Ball was truly a magical and unforgettable evening,” CEO and Zoo Director Denise M. Verret said. “Words cannot express how thankful I am to all of the generous donors, friends and supporters who came together not only to support the Los Angeles Zoo and our mission of saving wildlife, enriching our communities, and creating connections to nature, but also to honor the legacy and dedication of our friend, late Councilmember Tom LaBonge, and GLAZA Trustee Diann Kim. This incredible generosity supports the zoo’s journey to fulfill our vision of creating a world where people and wildlife thrive, together.”
The L.A. Zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Drive. For information, visit lazoo.org.
