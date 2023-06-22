Autry Western Music Showcase

Join the Autry Museum for a Western Music Showcase with the International Western Music Association on Sunday, June 25, from noon-2 p.m. With roots in English, Scottish, Irish and Welsh ballads and influences from jazz, bluegrass and blues, contemporary western music pays homage to historic cowboy songs and illustrates the stories and lifestyles of the larger populations of the American West. Performers include Paul Breaux, Ron Christopher, Grace Clark, Buddy Greenbloom, Greg Khougaz, Joe Lima and ScottT, with special guest Marilyn Tuttle. 4700 Western Heritage Way. theautry.org/events/live-performances/western-music-showcase.