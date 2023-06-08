June 8, 2023

Art workshop

Join the Getty for “Create your own Xerox art” on Saturday, June 10, from noon-4 p.m. Learn how to use copy machines, collage and color to express yourself through art. Led by artist Kameelah Janan Rasheed, the free drop-in workshop is inspired by the Getty Research Institute’s exhibition “Barbara T. Smith: The Way to Be.” 1200 Getty Center Drive. Getty.edu.





