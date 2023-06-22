June 22, 2023

Art of Seta Injeya

TAG Gallery presents abstract surrealist painter Seta Injeyan’s “Celestial Eye” exhibit running from Wednesday, June 28, through Friday, July 21. The Celestial Eye series articulates the artist’s fascination with eyes as a beautiful and intricate source of color and as a catalyst for human relationships. An opening reception will be held on July 8 from 5-9 p.m. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. taggallery.net.





