7811 Gallery on Melrose Avenue is holding “The Art of Sandy Lee,” a solo exhibition running through Tuesday, July 18. Lee, a South African Jewish immigrant to California, lived in Santa Monica and studied at the Brentwood Art Center. She created elaborate colorful and highly textural paintings, assemblages, collages and sculptures that reflected her African and Jewish roots. Lee passed away in 2020 at age 81, and is represented by her daughter, artist Gabby Lee. 7811 Gallery is open Sundays from noon-5 p.m., and by appointment. 7811 Melrose Ave. info@7811gallery.com, 7811gallery.com.