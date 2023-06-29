Enjoy the art of Maureen Tepedino during a reception on Friday, June 30, from 6-7 p.m. at City Club DTLA. Growing up in the Caribbean, Tepedino began expressing her artistic ability by drawing sketches of Jamaican sceneries and still lifes. Her love of art and creativity started during early childhood and she was encouraged by her parents, who recognized her talents from a very young age. Tepedino is inspired by works by artists Jackson Pollock and Vincent van Gogh. 555 Flower St. designbymaureen.com.