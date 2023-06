Art and Music at LACMA

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is holding a special art and music performance presented by Monday Evening Concerts on Wednesday, June 7, in BCAM. Founded in 1939, Monday Evening Concerts is the world’s longest-running series devoted to contemporary music. Originally envisioned as a forum for displaced European émigrés and virtuoso Hollywood studio musicians, it continues to present groundbreaking music. The program will feature works by Hilda Paredes, Julio Estrada and Victor Adán. ECHOI, Monday Evening Concerts’ ensemble-in-residence, will also perform . Two performances will take place from 7–8 p.m. and 8:30–9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.