June 15, 2023

‘Arms Around America’

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance presents a live podcast recording of the Dan Froot & Company podcast “Arms Around America” on Thursday, June 22, at 8 p.m. in the Royce Hall Rehearsal Room. Dan Froot & Company will bring to life scenes inspired by the real stories of families whose lives have been shaped by guns. The audience can participate in the podcast recording, engage in debates with special guests and enjoy music from Julio Montero of the band Cuñao. Tickets are $20. 10745 Dickson Court. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.





Previous Post
Art of Sandy Lee
Next Post
Miracle Mile Chamber




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize