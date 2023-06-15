UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance presents a live podcast recording of the Dan Froot & Company podcast “Arms Around America” on Thursday, June 22, at 8 p.m. in the Royce Hall Rehearsal Room. Dan Froot & Company will bring to life scenes inspired by the real stories of families whose lives have been shaped by guns. The audience can participate in the podcast recording, engage in debates with special guests and enjoy music from Julio Montero of the band Cuñao. Tickets are $20. 10745 Dickson Court. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.