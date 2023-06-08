Applications open for Team Beverly Hills

The city of Beverly Hills is accepting applications for the Team Beverly Hills program through Friday, July 14.

Team Beverly Hills provides residents with a hands-on look at the operations of local government. Established in 1996, the program features numerous class sessions and interactive experiences with city departments. Program participants explore the behind-the-scenes operations of the city including the Public Works, Emergency Management, Information Technology, Community Services and Public Safety departments.

The Team Beverly Hills program will select 50 residents (30 appointed by the City Council, 18 selected by a random lottery and two selected by the Beverly Hills Unified School District) for its upcoming class. Five representatives from the city’s business community (appointed by the City Council) will also be selected for the program, which starts later this year.

For information about Team Beverly Hills and applications, email teambh@beverlyhills.org, or visit beverlyhills.org/teambeverlyhills.