Angel City Chorale will perform its special “30 Rocks! Celebrating the Best of Three Decades” concert on Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. in UCLA’s Royce Hall. The choir will perform many of its most popular hits and will relive its run on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” with “This Is Me,” the golden-buzzer winning “Baba Yetu,” and the blockbuster hit “Africa.” The concert will also feature alumni from past seasons, as well as the Angel City Youth Chorale. Tickets start at $25; $10 for livestreaming. 10745 Dickson Court. angelcitychorale.org/30rocks.