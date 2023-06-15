‘Across the Spider-Verse’ better win everything

Forget realism. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” embraces the artifice of animation, exploring the many Spider-Men across media: illustration, stop motion, digital animation and even live action. Within illustration styles, we get nods to ‘70s Indian comics, winks to specific comics artists and odes to Spidey through the eras, from silver to modern.

More than all the insane eye candy on screen for north of two hours, “Across the Spider-Verse” works as a story – a quite funny and sincere one at that – with relatable characters and distressing obstacles.

“Across the Spider-Verse” takes the name as a challenge, exploring the far reaches of multiple Earths and all their unique animation styles. “Into the Spider-Verse” established a marvelous, simple experiment with its on-twos animation style that mess with your eyes, pondering if the filmmakers dropped frames per second. Add to that homages to 2D classic toons, anime, noir and street art, to name some.

“Beyond” is more complex, more enticing. The sequel begins with familiar face Gwen Stacy (again voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), a Spider-Woman, mourning in isolation. PD blame her for bestie Peter Parker’s death on her Earth, which bathes in water colors that change based on Gwen’s mood. That’s quite a contrast to the look of Miles Morales’ (Shameik Moore) home.

Soon enough a villain that looks like a DaVinci drawings wreaks havoc. Take a moment as we address how that works. Gwen’s world clashes with a tan sketch moving about, two entirely different artist styles sharing screen time.

Soon after, Gwen learns events from the previous film fractured boundaries between dimensions, so she joins a host of Spideys from all realities to find a solution. But one web slinger isn’t invited to that rather large party: Miles. Exactly why is a central mystery that doesn’t unravel until the third act.

In the meantime, Miles and Gwen find each other again, Gwen hiding from her own planet and Miles unclear how to navigate life as a high schooler and a superhero. Along the way, they meet villain-of-the-week the Spot (David Schwartzman), new Spidey Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni) and Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), or Spider-Punk, whose depiction invokes Sex Pistols’ artist Syd Mead. We’re talking flat, 2D with body parts that appear clipped from old magazines.

The story bookends with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), or Spider-Man 2099. He runs the Spider-Society, unyielding in purpose: prevent another reality from collapsing if things don’t go as fate decides. Who decides what should and shouldn’t occur? That is the question that peppers this story and will enjoy a proper answer in the third and final installment in the “Spider-Verse” trilogy due out next year.

This is the kind of film that proves “superhero fatigue” is a myth. Yes, a lot of supes stories and TV series release each year. Some ascend, others flop. Think of all the westerns that dominated half a century ago. Rom-coms, horror flicks, sports stories. This is just another genre, a popular one.

The problem is not an excessive amount of superhero media. The problem is weak stories that all feel the same. This is not that. This is emotional connection. This is sublime. This is art.

We’ve come a long way from those “X-Men” films dating back more than two decades ago that often feared superhero spectacle, rounded off the edges, removed the more grandiose elements. “Across the Spider-Verse” basks in every iteration of Spider-Man, gives us a feast of pop culture history and untouched creativity.

If it doesn’t win all possible animation awards, then the game was rigged. Frankly, this is what a best picture looks like, animated or not. Some films only require a single viewing. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” demands weekly immersion. After a year of that, maybe every possible Easter egg and digital trick will reveal itself.