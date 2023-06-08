Academy Museum lights up for Pride with special programming

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures celebrate Pride Month with an array of programming, events, in-gallery conversations, digital content, family workshops and merchandise offerings throughout June.

In solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community in Los Angeles and worldwide, leadership and staff from the Academy and Academy Museum will participate in the Los Angeles Pride Parade on Sunday, June 11, for the second year. Academy marchers will be accompanied by a giant Oscar statue, an LED truck with music and a two- sided video screen highlighting clips from LGBTQIA+ films.

For the first time, the Academy Museum will light the glass dome over the Dolby Family Terrace in the rainbow pride flag colors every evening in June.

The Academy Museum will host Drop-In Tours: Stories of PRIDE led by drag artists Pickle, Landon Cider, Vander Von Odd and Amber Crane on Fridays through June and a Drop-In Workshop for Teens with drag queen Pickle, who will give a Drag 101 class discussing the influence of drag culture in media and representation in film.

The museum has also partnered with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater to host Drop-In Workshops for Families with marionette shows Saturdays through June. The shows celebrate love, self-acceptance and community through a musical marionette lineup of proud puppets performing a confection of medleys from LGBTQIA+ icons and queer history. Merchandise supporting the Bob Baker Marionette Theater will also be available at the Academy Museum Store.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center will host a conversation and book signing with Tre’vell Anderson on June 23 about LGBTQIA+ history and portrayal in cinema. The conversation will explore films, identity and representation throughout the Academy Museum and film history. Tre’vell’s book “We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film” is available at the Academy Museum Store.