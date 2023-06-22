Academy boasts new acquisitions to its film collection

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the newest acquisitions to its expansive collection – the largest film-related collection in the world – housed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Margaret Herrick Library, and Academy Film Archive, leaders in the fields of conservation, preservation and exhibition of film-related objects and materials.

Recent acquisitions range from costumes featured in the Best Picture Oscar-winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022); a collection of more than 600 rare silent film posters; personal film collections and film-related materials of producer Gale Anne Hurd, director Harold Ramis, filmmaker Gregg Araki and film scholar Kevin Brownlow; conceptual art for “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” (1982); and more than 150 hand-painted animation artworks dating back to 1932, donated by Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. Their generous donation will be commemorated by the renaming of the Margaret Herrick Library’s Graphic Arts Department as the Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Graphic Arts Department.

“We are thrilled and honored to expand the Academy’s collection with these exceptional pieces,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer said. “To be housed at our archive, library and museum, these vital components of the filmmaking process highlight the collaborative disciplines that develop and produce the movies we love. They also demonstrate the Academy’s unique capacity to preserve the full range of film history formats. We are incredibly grateful to our donors for their remarkable gifts to the Academy and for their commitment to illuminating our film history.”

“These new additions to our collections represent the diverse array of films and filmmakers we are focused on collecting. They support our goal to expose our audiences – from scholars and students to filmmakers and film lovers – to materials that spark joy, inspiration and exemplify the rich history of the cinema,” said Jacqueline Stewart, director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. “We are excited that these iconic collections will be available for future research and public engagement.”