Zachary Society recognizes exemplary vocalists

The Loren L. Zachary 51st annual National Vocal Competition Grand Finals Concert was held on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

Mezzo-soprano Anne Marie Stanley won first-place and $15,000 in the competition, and soprano Karoline Podolak won second-place and $10,000. Countertenor Kyle Sanchez Tingzon received third-place and $6,000, and bass-baritone Le Bu won fourth-place and $4,500.

Soprano Lydia Grindatto was the fifth-place winner and received $3,000. Tenor Joshua Sanders won sixth-place and received $2,500. Study grants of $2,000 were awarded to soprano Sophia Hunt, tenor Xavier Prado, soprano Brittany Rose Weinstock and bass-baritone Luke Harnish.

Nedra Zachary served as competition director and Joseph Givens was master of ceremonies. Pianist Brent Mc Munn performed at the competition. For information, visit zacharysociety.org.