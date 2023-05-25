Zachary Society recognizes exemplary vocalists

Soprano Anne Marie Stanley won first-place in the 51st annual Loren L. Zachary National Vocal Competition. (photo courtesy of Nedra Zachary)
The Loren L. Zachary 51st annual National Vocal Competition Grand Finals Concert was held on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.
Mezzo-soprano Anne Marie Stanley won first-place and $15,000 in the competition, and soprano Karoline Podolak won second-place and $10,000. Countertenor Kyle Sanchez Tingzon received third-place and $6,000, and bass-baritone Le Bu won fourth-place and $4,500.
Soprano Lydia Grindatto was the fifth-place winner and received $3,000. Tenor Joshua Sanders won sixth-place and received $2,500. Study grants of $2,000 were awarded to soprano Sophia Hunt, tenor Xavier Prado, soprano Brittany Rose Weinstock and bass-baritone Luke Harnish.
Nedra Zachary served as competition director and Joseph Givens was master of ceremonies. Pianist Brent Mc Munn performed at the competition. For information, visit zacharysociety.org.
