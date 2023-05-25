Windsor Square tours gardens

The Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society is holding its garden tour on Saturday, June 3, from 1-5 p.m.

Six gardens are featured on the tour, including two at 4th Street and Windsor Boulevard, two on Norton Avenue between 5th and 6th streets, and two in Fremont Place. The nonprofit historical society is raising funds to start landscaping on the concrete islands at Rossmore Avenue and Beverly Boulevard. Larchmont Chronicle founder Jane Gilman is serving as co-chair of the garden tour.

Refreshments will be served, and guests will enjoy music, a plant sale and a silent auction.

The cost is $45 for members, $55 for non-members. For information and tickets, visit wshphs.com.