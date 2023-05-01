West Hollywood authorities search for armed robbery suspects

Detectives in West Hollywood are searching for three suspects who robbed three victims at gunpoint on April 25 in an alley near Santa Monica Boulevard and Orlando Avenue.

The suspects, a man armed with an assault rifle and two women armed with handguns, approached two victims around 9:40 p.m. in the alley next to La Boheme restaurant. The suspects demanded their property and struck one of the victims in the face with a handgun. The suspects also robbed a man walking by on the sidewalk, police said.

Investigators have located security camera footage of the suspects and are asking any witnesses to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310)358-4033, and refer to case number 923-02295-0977-031.