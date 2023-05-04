WeHo keeps older population active during Senior Month

The city of West Hollywood is honoring senior citizens in May with its annual series of Senior Month activities to engage the thriving older population. West Hollywood’s ongoing efforts to support, celebrate and value older adults is part of its commitment to being an age-friendly city.

Honeycomb Harmonies by Keenan Hartsen will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. on Plummer Park’s Vista Lawn, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd. Hosted by the city of West Hollywood’s Arts Division, participants will paint tires and play recycled musical instruments with artist Keenan Hartsen at an interactive art installation in the park.

The 78th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day will be held on Sunday, May 7, at noon in Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Blvd. Co-hosted by the West Hollywood Russian-Speaking Advisory Board and the West Hollywood Comprehensive Services Center, Helix Collective’s 10-piece ensemble will perform music from innovative films from the 1920s-80s by composers from the former Soviet Union.

“AIDS Diva: The Legend of Connie Norman” will be shown on Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m. in the West Hollywood City Council Chambers. Norman was a fierce, witty and compassionate AIDS/Trans activist in Los Angeles during the 1980s and 1990s. RSVP is required by visiting HRSS-2023May20.eventbrite.com.

“Seniors In Action: Community + Connection + Conversation” will be held on Tuesday, May 23, at 2 p.m. at the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. Activities will provide engaging opportunities for participants to contribute their talents and experience, and deepen their connection to the West Hollywood community. For information, email Marina Goldshteyn at mgoldshteyn@jfsla.org.

West Hollywood’s Senior Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, May 24, at 2 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The meeting will include a discussion of issues of importance to the older adult community. The meeting will also be livestreamed and available for replay on the City’s WeHoTV YouTube channel at youtube.com/wehotv.

For a complete list of Senior Month programs, visit weho.org/services/social-services/senior-services.