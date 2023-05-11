WeHo hosts panel on fentanyl crisis

The city of West Hollywood will host a free virtual panel discussion on the fentanyl and methamphetamine epidemic featuring panelists that bring together diverse perspectives including medical and substance abuse professionals, and an acclaimed author and reporter on this issue.

The free virtual panel discussion will take place on Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. RSVP is requested in advance at the Zoom link posted at weho.org/calendar. The forum will also be livestreamed on the WeHoTV YouTube channel.

The panel discussion will be co-moderated by city of West Hollywood Councilwoman Lauren Meister and by Beverly Hills Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian. For information and to register for the forum, visit weho.org.