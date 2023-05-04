WeHo, Congregation Kol Ami dedicate Shalom Peace Square

The city of West Hollywood and Congregation Kol Ami will dedicate the intersection of La Brea and Lexington Avenue as Shalom Peace Square on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. The dedication ceremony will include a Shalom Peace Square sign unveiling. The intersection is adjacent to Congregation Kol Ami, 1200 N. La Brea Ave. A reception will be held in the temple courtyard after the dedication.

The intersection is being dedicated as Shalom Peace Square in honor of Israel’s 75th anniversary and Congregation Kol Ami’s 30th anniversary. Since 1992, Congregation Kol Ami has been an important leader in the Jewish, LGBTQ+ and West Hollywood communities, West Hollywood city officials said. For information and to register for the ceremony, visit kol-ami.org/event/shalompeace.