Tway plans departure from Beverly Hills

Timothea Tway, community development director for the city of Beverly Hills, has accepted the same role for the city of San Luis Obispo, effective June 19.

“I am deeply grateful for my 11 years in Beverly Hills and will truly miss the people I work with and the community members I have come to know so well,” Tway said. “As a San Luis Obispo native with family still living in that city, this is a rare and special opportunity that my husband and I believe is the right decision for our young family. I would like to thank the members of the Beverly Hills City Council and City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey for the opportunity to serve as director.”

Tway joined the city in 2012 as an assistant planner and later served as associate planner, senior planner, principal planner, and city planner before being named director in 2022.

The city will announce the process for selecting a new community development director in the coming weeks. For information, visit beverlyhills.org.