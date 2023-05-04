TV Academy announces honorees

The Television Academy has announced the recipients of its 16th Television Academy Honors, recognizing six remarkable television programs and their producers who have harnessed the extraordinary power of storytelling to fuel social change.

The honorees include two documentary specials, one documentary/nonfiction series, two scripted series and one reality series, representing some of the most significant and impactful television of 2022. They are “37 Words,” “As We See It,” “Mo,” “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” and “We’re Here.”

Each year, Television Academy Honors celebrates programs across numerous platforms and genres that raise awareness about complex issues facing society. This year’s honorees produced compelling programs – in both fictional and nonfictional works – that address neurodiversity; civil rights; LGBTQ+ rights; equal rights for women; the experience of immigrants and refugees; and racism, xenophobia and antisemitism.

“These exceptional programs and producers have used television to adeptly address some of the most significant and challenging issues facing communities across the globe,” said Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. “Our medium is incredibly powerful, and these six programs have leveraged it to inspire transformational change.”

Bryan Leder, Governor for the Professional Representatives Peer Group, chaired this year’s Television Academy Honors selection committee with Kim Taylor-Coleman, C.S.A., Governor for the Casting Director Peer Group, serving as vice chair.

“It was a robust year of outstanding and thought-provoking submissions that represent the histories and voices of storytellers. This year’s honors recipients reflect an intersectionality of topics with unique perspectives that are accessible to all,” Leder said.

“The committee applauds all the hard work that writers, actors, directors, producers and their teams expended in pursuit of creating meaningful and impactful content,” Taylor-Coleman said. “While narrowing down the field was difficult, this year’s winners were especially distinguished and deserved to be singled out.”

The honors recipients will be celebrated during a recognition ceremony on May 31.