Tribute to Streisand

Cabarabia Productions is holding “The 25th Anniversary of Our Name Is Barbra, A Musical Celebration of Barbra Streisand’s Birthday” on Sunday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Catalina Jazz Club. The cabaret show of Broadway tunes and popular songs will star performers David Burnham, Jason Graae, Carolyn Hennesy, Rena Strober, Natalie Wachen, Charlo Crossley, Beth Lapide, Alex Mohajer and Mitchell Kaplan, with a special appearance by Steve Pieters. The show is a fundraiser benefiting Project Angel Food. General admission tickets are $45, $135 for VIP tickets. 6725 Sunset Blvd. (323)466-2210, catalinajazzclub.com.