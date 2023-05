Thinkspace Projects is holding four concurrent art exhibits from Saturday, May 6, through Saturday, May 27. “Hard Candy” by artist Brian “Dovie” Golden, “Songs of Dawn” by Armani Howard, “Chronicles of Life” by Jimbo Lateef and “Cookie Monster” Austyn Taylor will be on display. An opening reception will be held on May 6 from 6-10 p.m. 4207-4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.