The Small Glories, a roots music duo from the Canadian Prairies consisting of veteran folk singers Cara Luft and J.D. Edwards, performs on the Royce Hall Terrace on Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m. The concert is hosted by UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance. Luft and Edwards perform songs about love, loss and the nature with traditional instruments such as clawhammer banjo, guitar and harmonicas. The duo’s live shows are characterized by captivating music and non-stop banter between Luft and Edwards that seamlessly weaves together storytelling, slapstick humor and sermons. Tickets are $38. 10745 Dickson Court. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.