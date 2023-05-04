May 4, 2023

The Last Bandoleros

Join Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz for an unforgettable Cinco de Mayo with a performance by the Last Bandoleros with Hannah Brier (vocals), Percy Cardona (accordion) and Ramiro Belgardt (cello) on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. The Last Bandoleros straddle cultures and blend musical style. Known for energetic live performances, the eclectic country and rock group embraces its Tejano heritage by weaving together English and Spanish lyrics. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a reception with baguette sandwiches and a cash bar. Tickets start at $30. 10361 W. Pico Blvd. theatreraymondkabbaz.com/upcomingevents/2023/5/5/the-last-bandoleros.





