IAMA Theatre Company and the Los Angeles LGBT Center are holding the world premiere of “The Bottoming Process” by Nicholas Pilapil, running from Thursday, May 18, through Monday, June 12, in the center’s Renberg Theatre. The dark comedy was developed in IAMA’s Under 30 Playwright’s Lab. Two writers meet at a shared co-working space and fall in love, or something like it. Showtimes on May 18 is 8 p.m. Regular showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35. 1125 N. McCadden Place. (323)380-8843, iamatheatre.com.