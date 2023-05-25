Television Academy Foundation announces $3 million endowment

An inspiring expansion to the Television Academy Foundation’s internship program focused on developing future television industry leaders, “The Bob Bennett Future Leaders” initiative – made possible by a $3 million gift from The Robert M. and Margie Bennett Foundation – has been announced by the Television Academy Foundation.

The Bob Bennett Future Leaders program honoring the late broadcasting pioneer will commence in summer 2023 and provide additional opportunities for 10 college students from the Television Academy Foundation’s Internship Program annually. The endowed fund supports paid, eight-week internship placements at major television production companies as well as housing, transportation, professional development and special leadership training.

Inaugural participants will be selected from the college students already confirmed as 2023 Television Academy Foundation summer interns. To be considered for the program, applicants must submit a 350-word essay on what innovation and leadership mean to them and how they plan to apply those qualities in their internship and future roles in television.

“We are deeply grateful for the generosity of the Bob Bennett family,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “Given Mr. Bennett’s extraordinary contributions to our industry, it seems especially fitting that his family would choose to develop a new generation of visionary leaders who will shape the future of this industry as well. All of us at the Television Academy Foundation are deeply honored to be part of Bob Bennett’s transformational legacy.”

“The chance to honor my father with this legacy fund supporting and mentoring television’s future leaders through education programs is extremely satisfying,” philanthropist and actress Kelly Bennett, head of The Robert M. and Margie Bennett Foundation, said. “I look forward with great anticipation and enthusiasm to this new, rewarding relationship with the Television Academy Foundation in hopes that it will flourish for many years to come.”

For information on the foundation, visit televisionacademy.com /foundation.