Enjoy the music and rhythms of the Andes and the Pampas at “Te Amo, Argentina 2” on Sunday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at Broad Stage. The program is part of BroadStage’s new series curated by award-winning cellist and collaborator Antonio Lysy. After the concert, learn Argentine tango from Miriam Larici and Leonardo Barrionuevo of “So You Think You Can Dance.” All ages are welcome. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. broadstage.org.