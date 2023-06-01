Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry

On June 11, purchase a ticket to enjoy curated drinks, small bites and desserts crafted by some of the top tastemakers, chefs and mixologists in L.A. The fun begins with a preview and early admission at 12 p.m. General admission at Media Park in Culver City opens at 1 p.m. Each ticket purchased will help support No Kid Hungry’s work to end childhood hunger. Enjoy unlimited bites and beverages, while meeting Jazz Singsanong of Jitlada; Season 4 “Top Chef” winner Stephanie Izzard of Girl & the Goat and Cabra; Season 14 “Top Chef” runner-up Shirley Chung of Ms Chi Cafe; and Season 19 “Top Chef” Jackson Kalb contestant of Ospi, Jemma and Jame (Memento Mori Hospitality). Other restaurants serving fare include Death & Company Los Angeles, B Sweet and Big Big Boi, Angelini Osteria and Alimentari, GASOLINA cafe, market and wine bar, Theía, Kali Restaurant, Qusqo Bistro & Gallery, Beachside Restaurant, Poppy + Rose, Guerrilla Tacos, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, The Attic, SALT, SOCALO featuring PACHA MAMAS, and Camphor. Tickets are on sale now starting at $115. Youth tickets are $35. events.nokidhungry.org/events/los-angeles-taste-nation/ 9070 W. Venice Blvd.