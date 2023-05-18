The Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Tarfest Luncheon on Wednesday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m. on the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Smidt Welcome Plaza. The luncheon honors arts in the Miracle Mile and celebrates Tarfest, a festival on June 10 in Pan Pacific Park. Guests include Michael Govan, CEO and Wallis Annenberg director of LACMA; Kristin Sakoda, director of the Los Angeles County Arts Commission; Daniel Tarica, general manager of the L.A. Department of Cultural Affairs; Eric Calhoun, director of Pan Pacific Park; and James Panozzo, founder of Tarfest and Launch LA. Luncheon tickets are $26. miraclemilechamber.org/event/tarfest-lunch-2023.