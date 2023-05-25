By / May 24, 2023

Tarfest lunch held at LACMA

photo by Karen Villalpando

The 20th annual Tarfest lunch was held on Wednesday, May 24 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Smidt Welcome Plaza. LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director Michael Govan praised the founder of Tarfest, James Panozzo, for his vision of the annual festival, and welcomed esteemed guests. Los Angeles County Arts Commission Executive Director Kristin Sakoda gave an update on the state of the arts in the county and Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs General Manager Daniel Tarica outlined how the city and county are working together to promote the arts to all Angelenos. Tarfest will be held Saturday, June 10 from 2 – 7 p.m. at its new location, Pan Pacific Park. Park director Eric Calhoun became emotional as he recounted growing up in the neighborhood and now hosting the family-oriented event. Panozzo invited the entire community to enjoy the free event of art, live music and creative activities, including a bier garten and gourmet food trucks.





Previous Post
Beverly Hills honors Public Works during event at farmers’ market
Next Post
Beastly Ball honors passionate supporters at wild fundraiser




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize