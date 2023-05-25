Students at Fairfax High, GALA receive Epstein Scholarships

The Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Chapter of the International Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering presented the George and Irene Epstein Memorial Scholarship awards on May 16 during a zoom meeting with the awardees. SAMPE awarded the scholarship to Fairfax High students for the 27th year, and the third yar to students at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy.

Dr. Howard Katzman, senior scientist at the Aerospace Corporation and education chairman of the Los Angeles Chapter of SAMPE, congratulated recipients Paulina Chavira, a Fairfax High School senior, and Natalia Castillo, Emely Amador-Menzie and Kana DeCoste, seniors at GALA. Three additional GALA seniors (Ella Salim, Jillian King and Carlee-Rae Deveaux) received book awards. The office of Councilwoman Heather Hutt, 10th District, sent each scholarship recipient a certificate.

The Irene Epstein Memorial Scholarship program was initiated in 1996 by Fairfax District resident and aerospace engineer George Epstein shortly after the death of his wife Irene. The scholarships recognize her strong desire to assist financially needy, academically deserving students so they can attend college to study engineering, science, mathematics and medicine. After George Epstein died on March 29, 2022, SAMPE voted to change the name to the George and Irene Epstein Memorial Scholarship.

Chavira ranks seventh in her class with a GPA of 3.981. She was accepted to California Institute of Technology and plans to major in bioengineering.

Castillo ranks eighth in her class with a GPA of 3.983 and will attend Lehigh University and major in chemical engineering. Amador-Menzie ranks 14th in her class with a GPA of 3.952 and plans to major in human biology with an emphasis in medicine at USC. DeCoste ranks 22nd in her class with a GPA of 3.891 and will attend Middlebury College with an environmental studies major, focusing on conservation psychology.

For information, visit lasampe.org.