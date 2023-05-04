Enjoy Scent Fair L.A. from Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at Craft Contemporary. Presented in collaboration with the Institute of Art and Olfaction and Darin Klein and Friends, the third biennial Scent Fair L.A. will feature a selection of international fragrance makers exhibiting and selling their work. The fair celebrates artisan, independent and experimental scent creators. Hands-on workshops will be presented by the Institute for Art and Olfaction and P.F. Candle Co., and an opening night party includes special guest DJs. Hours are 7-9 p.m. on May 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 6-7. Fair is included with $9 admission to Craft Contemporary. Costs vary for workshops and the opening night party. 5814 Wilshire Blvd. artandolfaction.com/programseducation/biennial-scent-fair-los-angeles.