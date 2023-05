Esa-Pekka Salonen, former music director of the LA Phil, returns to conduct the orchestra on Thursday, May 18, at 8 p.m., Friday, May 19, at 11 a.m. and Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m. in the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Salonen leads masterpieces by two of his heroes, Stravinsky and Bartók. The spotlight will also be centered on him as the composer of a new organ concerto performed with organist Iveta Apkalna. Tickets start at $20. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.