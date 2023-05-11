‘Rodeo Drive Celebrates’ brings fun programs to iconic district

The Rodeo Drive Committee has announced the launch of Rodeo Drive Celebrates, a new annual program of collaborative, street-wide retail activations.

The program will take place every year over two weeks in summer and fall. Rodeo Drive Celebrates Fashion will be held from Aug. 7-13, and Rodeo Drive Celebrates Timepieces & Fine Jewelry will be held from Oct. 1-7.

Rodeo Drive Celebrates was established to generate excitement and engage local and international visitors. A series of intimate, in-store celebratory events and bespoke activations and experiences will honor the craftsmanship, creativity and innovation of Rodeo Drive.

“Rodeo Drive is home to more than 100 of the world’s leading luxury brands. With our new program Rodeo Drive Celebrates the boutiques and businesses on this legendary fashion thoroughfare have come together to honor the very best in fashion, watches and fine jewelry,” Rodeo Drive President Kathy Gohari said. “Launching for the first time this August, Rodeo Drive Celebrates will raise a glass to the best in fashion and luxury on Rodeo Drive. A vibrant program of public and private events and happenings will open our doors to customers and visitors, both local and international.”

Public and private events will include VIP cocktail receptions and dinners, designer and celebrity meet and greets, autographed book signings, special trunk shows, wine and whiskey tastings and panels. For information, visit rodeodrive-bh.com.