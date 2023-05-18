The Robey Theatre Company’s “A Heated Discussion-Revisited” runs from Saturday, May 20, through Sunday, June 18, at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, downtown. The production reunites playwright Levy Lee Simon and director Ben Guillory, co-founder and producing artistic director of the Robey Theatre Company. It imagines what would happen if icons of the past were summoned to offer commentary on today’s world, including Malcolm X, Zora Neale Hurston, Lorraine Hansberry, Dr. Martin Luther King, Maya Angelou, Tupac Shakur, Ida B. Wells, Dr. Francis Cress Welsing, James Baldwin, Bob Marley, Nina Simone and Richard Pryor. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $40. 514 S. Spring St. therobeytheatrecompany.org.