Results released in neighborhood council elections

The Los Angeles City Clerk’s Office has released unofficial results for the neighborhood council elections in the community, including the Mid City West, Greater Wilshire, P.I.C.O., Hollywood Hills West, Central Hollywood, East Hollywood, Hollywood Studio District and Hollywood United neighborhood councils.

The election followed a hybrid system allowing voting by mail and in-person voting, which was held on April 30. Dozens of positions were open on the councils.

In the Mid City West Neighborhood Council, Hunter Burgarella was elected as Zone 1 representative, Sam Roseme was elected as Zone 2 representative, Amy Goldenberg was elected as Zone 3 representative and J. Keith Van Straaten won the election for Zone 4 representative. Tedd Cittadine was elected as Zone 5 representative and Bob Shore as Zone 6 representative. In the race for Zone 7 representative, Brent Kidwell defeated Thao Tran by 40 to 20 votes, respectively.

Clark Raustiala was elected as youth representative; Valerie Jaffee Washburn, Shem Bitterman and Don Whitehead were elected as homeowners representatives; Lynda La Rose, Lauren Borchard, Ava Marinelli, Ramiro Castro, Jr. and Xcevio Zuluaga were elected as renters representatives; and Sara Griebe, Henry Mantel, Craig Brill, Terence Mylonas, Danielle Rodriguez-Donovan and Nick Star were elected as business representatives. Cindy Bitterman, David Mann, Chris Dower, Julian Stern, Matthew Peskay and Christina Mondy were elected as nonprofit representatives. In the at-large category, Dre Guttag, Sandra Sims, Benjamin Kram, Christian La Mont, Aimee Garcia, Shelby Blecker, Michael Schneider and Ellie D. Goralnick were elected by voters.

In the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council election, Cindy Chvatal-Keane won the election for at-large representative, receiving 146 votes compared to 22 for Lucy Pinkwater and 12 votes for Diran Yanikian. Renters will be represented by Tommy Atlee. Romi Cortier was elected as business representative, Scott Appel was elected as education representative and Benjamin Rosenberg won as religion representative. Brian Curran will serve in the Other Nonprofit category.

Also in the GWNC, Owen Smith was elected as Geographic Area 1 director, Jeffry Carpenter was elected to represent Geographic Area 2, Selene Betancourt will represent Geographic Area 3 and Mark McQueen will represent Geographic Area 4. Jennifer Devore defeated David Trainer by 56 to 21 votes in the race for Geographic Area 5. Sixto J. Sicilia won in Geographic Area 6. Charles D’atri defeated Vincent Cox by 26 to 12 votes in Geographic Area 7. Jesseca Harvey emerged victorious in Geographic Area 8, Tess Paige won in Area 9, Patricia “Patti” Carrol was elected in Area 10, and Conrad Starr was elected in Area 11. John Gresham was elected in Geographic Area 13, Gary Gilbert defeated David Meister by 46 to 16 votes in Area 14, and Bianca Sparks Rojas and Julie Kim tied in Area 15 with two votes each.

In the election for the P.I.C.O. Neighborhood Council, Lisa Kaye was elected as the residential representative in the South Carthay Neighborhood, Rosina Jacobs was elected as residential representative in the Wilshire Vista Neighborhood, Jonathan Beckhardt won in the Redondo Sycamore Neighborhood and Robin Lindsley was elected in the Pico Park Neighborhood. Jared Bogda will represent the Pico Del Mar Neighborhood, Monique Carrabba was elected in the Picfair Village Neighborhood, Searra Head was selected in the Neighbors United Neighborhood and Cynthia Lane was elected in the C.H.A.P.S. Neighborhood.

The City Clerk’s Office is expected to certify the neighborhood council elections results in the coming days. For a complete list of the dozens of candidates elected in the Hollywood Hills West, Central Hollywood, East Hollywood, Hollywood Studio District and Hollywood United neighborhood councils, visit empowerla.org/elections and clkrep.lacity.org/election/2023_NC_Region_5_Unofficial_Results.pdf.