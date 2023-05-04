Results pending for neighborhood council elections in local area

Neighborhood council elections were held on April 30 in the local community and the results are not expected until two weeks after the election.

The Los Angeles Department of Neighborhood Empowerment oversees neighborhood councils and the council elections and will post a link to results on its website at empowerla.org/elections. Results will also be available by visiting clerk.lacity.gov/clerk-divisions/elections/nc-elections/2023-nc-election-results. Elections were held for the Mid City West, Greater Wilshire, P.I.C.O., Hollywood Hills West, Central Hollywood, East Hollywood, Hollywood Studio District and Hollywood United neighborhood councils. For information, visit empowerla.org.