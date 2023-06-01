Restaurant News

National Donut Day with Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts

On Friday, June 2, enjoy a sweet, doughy treat for free while supplies last at Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts. Specials include Cookie, Candy and Cereal Pop from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Other signature donuts include Cookie Pop Nutter Butter, Cookie Pop Oreo, Candy Pop with Sour Patch Kids or Cereal Pop Fruity Pebbles donuts. Danny Trejo will be onsite at Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. One donut is free per guest while supplies last. 6785 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)462-4600.

Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts will also be appearing at Madame Tussands Wax Museum. Purchase an entrance ticket and receive a free Trejo’s donut on June 2. Meet Danny Trejo on the red carpet and see his wax figure from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 6933 Hollywood Blvd., (323)798-1670.

Estérel, Pride Brunch Buffet

After watching the WeHo Pride Parade on June 4, the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills’ restaurant Estérel is offering a special brunch from 1 to 3 p.m. For $55 per person, guests receive a welcome mimosa or a pitcher for the table when there are four people dining. Menu selections include candy carnitas, fruit pops, chicken and waffles, avocado toast and other brunch fare. Reservations are available at OpenTable. After brunch the onsite day club, PLAYA, is crafting cocktails and will have live DJ sets. Tickets for this day party start at $15 per person. Purchase at seetickets .us/event/ playa-day-party-and-brunch-weho-pride/544044. 8555 Beverly Blvd., (562)234-9975.

Gracias Madre’s Sip & Strut Sundays

During Pride Month, Gracias Madre’s is celebrating Sundays with lively Drag Brunch. Throughout the month of June, come watch live drag performances and sip Pride special cocktails created by Beverage Director Sean Stewart. Drag brunch is served from 10 a.m. to noon. Order one of the Respado shaved ice drinks that can be made in three different flavors, including guava and watermelon. On June 4 and 11, Karma Lush and host Carti G will perform, with Ophelia Belle joining on June 4 and Miss Kendoll joining on June 11. Reservations are required. Visit Gracias Madre’s website at graciasmadre.com/sip-and-strut-sundays. 8905 Melrose Ave., (323)978-2170.

Mom’s Haus Opens in Hollywood

The second Mom’s Haus location opened on the corner of La Brea and Sunset Avenues. The Bourbon Street-style restaurant from Mark David offers a New Orleans style breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu. Chef Joseph “Jovie” Brown has worked for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey and was a personal chef for Danny Glover and Issae Ray. Lobster, king crab, oysters, lamb chops and alligator are all featured on the menu. Try a New Orleans style daiquiris in six different flavors. Cocktails, beers or wine are also offered. Stand out dishes include Mom’s fried ribs, Geux-Time gumbo and Etoufée. Finish with a banana pudding for dessert. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. eatmomshaus.com. 7065 Sunset Blvd., (323)380-5473.

Lemon Poppy Kitchen revamped patio

Celebrate summer with new interiors and a lovely patio at the full-service dining restaurant in Glassell Park, Lemon Poppy Kitchen The menu offers a fusion of Romanian fare and Mexican influences. Start with an in-house bakery pastry or breakfast cake made from scratch. Hearty early riser items include house polenta topped with crispy pork belly, sour cream, feta, green onion and a sunny egg. Diners can also enjoy healthy vegan breakfast grains, as well as a full-service coffee bar and a variety of freshly brewed teas, herbal tonics and seasonal fruit smoothies. The lunch menu includes farmer’s market salads and sandwiches, as well as chicken Paprikash and chicharron tacos. Lemon Poppy’s new Happy Hour is offered weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. There is a selection of craft cocktails, spritzers with fresh fruit and herbal tea syrups. Non-alcoholic tonics are under $10. Beer and wine by the glass is $2 off. Try the Romanian flatbreads stuffed with feta + fresh dill with a side of sour cream and pickles. During dinner, guests have an intimate dining space inside or on the renovated patio. Shareable offerings include marinated feta dip. Larger entrées include Chicken Schnitzel or Icelandic Cod. lemonpoppykitchen.com. 3324 Verdugo Road, (323)739-0012.

Rosé on Rose Wine Fest

Wear pink for the inaugural Rosé on Rose wine fest on National Rosé Day, Saturday, June 10 in Venice. Purchase a general admission ticket in advance for $20 that includes a wristband offering discounts on food and drink. There will be $7 rosés at participating businesses, plus music, games, activities, vendors, art and entrance into the official after party at the Rose Room from 5 to 7 p.m. Oysters and rosé granita will be served at Wabi on Venice and sip craft beer from Venice Duck Brewing Co. Enjoy $7 pink smoothies, juices and rose at Café Gratitude. Jeni’s Ice Cream is offering 25% off all scoops. Other participating locations include American Beauty, Big Red Sun, Chulita, Parachute, Rose Room, The Rose Venice, Wabi on Rose, Venice Beach Wines and Yanapuma Shop. Those who purchase a VIP Rosé Garden experience will be offered five unique tastings curated by Venice Beach Wines. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Venice Family Clinic. The festivities will begin at the Venice Family Clinic parking lot for check-in, before walking six blocks and ending at the beach. VIP ticket holders check-in at 560 Rose Ave. General Admission ticket holders arrive at 551 Rose Court. roseonrose.eventbrite.com.