Resources highlighted in May for Mental Health Awareness Month

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched its Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign.

Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County focuses on helping residents support their mental health and the mental health of people they care about. The campaign encourages people to take action for themselves and others using the LACDMH 24/7 Help Line and the myriad of resources available. The campaign aims to prevent and reduce stigma surrounding mental illness and provide people tools and connections to seek help for themselves or a loved one. For information, visit takeactionlac.com.

As part of the campaign, grant-funded community events will be held throughout May and June such as free community fairs, art festivals, after-school programs, yoga and 5K run/walks, professional conferences, mental health trainings and outreach campaigns.

“LACDMH recognizes the importance of listening to our stakeholders and partnering with our diverse communities to meet L.A. County residents where they are. The breadth of Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign events exemplifies the collaboration and the village it takes to form an interconnected community support system that promotes empathy, self-care and care for others,” said Department of Mental Health Director Dr. Lisa H. Wong. “Our hope is that the Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign will create healthy dialogue, reduce stigma surrounding mental illness and encourage use of LACDMH resources.”

For information and a list of events, visit takeactionlac.com/community-events.

Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, a national leader in suicide prevention and community-based mental health programs, crisis care and substance use services, also provides a variety of resources. Didi Hirsch provides outpatient counseling, support groups and social services coordination for children, teens and families. The organization operates Teen Line, a peer-to-peer mental health and crisis support line. For information, visit didihirsch.org.