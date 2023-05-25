‘Path of Miracle’ at All Saints’ BH

Maura Tuffy will conduct Joby Talbot’s “Path of Miracle” on Friday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m., at All Saints’ Church Beverly Hills. The profound choral masterwork traces the historical pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela. Commissioned and premiered by the United Kingdom choral group Tenebrae, the work creates a musical kaleidoscope of the human experience through language, chant and folk song. The concert will include 17 professional singers from the Los Angeles area and percussionist Yuri Inoo. Tuffy is a conductor and soprano who has performed with the Grammy-award winning ensembles Conspirare and Los Angeles Master Chorale. Admission is free. 504 N. Camden Drive. tinyurl.com/pomtickets.